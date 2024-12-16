Headlines

Commentary: Accreditors confront a crisis in public confidence
Accreditors are encouraging greater respect for worthy nondegree credentials, both those offered by accredited colleges (such as certificates) and those (such as registered apprenticeships and certifications) not traditionally seen as “academic.”

Commentary: State funding’s influence on college completion
A 10% increase in institutional spending increases the number of community college credentials awarded by about 14.5% in the first and second years following the spending change.

Raising the minimum wage is popular. Are Republicans listening?
The Bipartisan Policy Center is rolling out its Commission on the American Workforce that plans to recruit experts and develop a national strategy for strengthening the country’s education and workforce development systems.

