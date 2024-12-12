The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Alabama Reflector
The $694.1 million request for fiscal year 2026, approved by the system’s board of trustees this week, would be an 18% increase over the current budget. The Alabama legislature will have the final say on how much money the community college system receives.
Appleton Post-Crescent
To address an on-going workforce gap, Chris Dragosh of Fox Valley Technical College and his colleagues are working to change young people’s perceptions about manufacturing careers.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Several Iowa community colleges, after reviewing their diversity, equity and inclusion activities to come in line with recommendations from Community Colleges for Iowa, have concluded that they were already on the right track in their mission of supporting all students.
Community Impact
Texas State Technical College is building a new campus in Seguin and expanding programs in New Braunfels to prepare students for high-demand industries like advanced manufacturing, construction and transportation.