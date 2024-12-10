Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 10, 2024    Print

DOL kills apprenticeship rule aimed to raise labor standards, increase DEI
HR Dive
The U.S. Department of Labor won’t move forward with its embattled apprenticeship rule meant to update the existing Registered Apprenticeship program. Lawmakers and business groups objected to the burden the rule might place on small businesses and expressed concerns regarding its diversity proposals.

Elgin Community College student thriving in NASA aerospace program
Chicago Tribune (subscription required)
To paraphrase astronaut Ellen Ochoa, Elgin Community College student Anala Thakkar has been demonstrating the motivation, perseverance and desire to participate in a voyage of discovery.

As college-educated workforce has diversified, teachers haven’t kept pace
The 74
Despite its documented benefits to all students, new data show teacher diversity is slowing.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.