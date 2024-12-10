HR Dive
The U.S. Department of Labor won’t move forward with its embattled apprenticeship rule meant to update the existing Registered Apprenticeship program. Lawmakers and business groups objected to the burden the rule might place on small businesses and expressed concerns regarding its diversity proposals.
Chicago Tribune (subscription required)
To paraphrase astronaut Ellen Ochoa, Elgin Community College student Anala Thakkar has been demonstrating the motivation, perseverance and desire to participate in a voyage of discovery.
The 74
Despite its documented benefits to all students, new data show teacher diversity is slowing.