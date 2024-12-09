Politico’s Weekly Education
With a Republican-controlled Congress and the support of Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee for education secretary, some policy advocates in favor of short-term Pell think it could have a better shot at coming to fruition.
Hechinger Report
Some states, including Washington, are proposing to work around the FAFSA altogether and find ways to automatically award financial aid to families that need it.
CNN
President-elect Donald Trump says he is open to working with Democrats to preserve the legal status of “Dreamers,” even as he stood by campaign pledges of mass deportations and ending birthright citizenship.
Public News Service
Students at eight Arkansas community colleges can benefit from new micro-courses to prepare for the workforce.
Spectrum News
During this past school year, the Hawaii Department of Education’s severe school bus driver shortage suspended routes and affected over 3,700 students statewide. Although the DOE has been reinstating bus routes, there are still 87 additional drivers needed.
OPM’s Shriver sees skills-based assessments, shared certificates as federal hiring strategies ripe for expansion
Federal News Network
As efforts of the president’s management agenda come to a close, Biden administration officials are sharing signs of an improving federal hiring process.