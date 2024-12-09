Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 9, 2024    Print

The future of short-term Pell
Politico’s Weekly Education
With a Republican-controlled Congress and the support of Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee for education secretary, some policy advocates in favor of short-term Pell think it could have a better shot at coming to fruition.

States say, forget FAFSA. We got you
Hechinger Report
Some states, including Washington, are proposing to work around the FAFSA altogether and find ways to automatically award financial aid to families that need it.

Trump lays out sweeping early acts on deportation, January 6 pardons and more
CNN
President-elect Donald Trump says he is open to working with Democrats to preserve the legal status of “Dreamers,” even as he stood by campaign pledges of mass deportations and ending birthright citizenship.

Arkansas community colleges create new pathways to employment
Public News Service
Students at eight Arkansas community colleges can benefit from new micro-courses to prepare for the workforce.

Leeward CC initiates bus driver training class to address shortage
Spectrum News
During this past school year, the Hawaii Department of Education’s severe school bus driver shortage suspended routes and affected over 3,700 students statewide. Although the DOE has been reinstating bus routes, there are still 87 additional drivers needed.

OPM’s Shriver sees skills-based assessments, shared certificates as federal hiring strategies ripe for expansion
Federal News Network
As efforts of the president’s management agenda come to a close, Biden administration officials are sharing signs of an improving federal hiring process.

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
