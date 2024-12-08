Headlines

Opportunity to ‘redefine ourselves’: KCTCS board OKs recommendations for community college system
WKMS
The recommendations include changes to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s governance, making the system the sole provider of dual-credit courses in Kentucky and evaluating areas for possible mergers and consolidations.

‘My life’s work’: Community college helping students adapt after Helene
Spectrum News 1
John Gossett, president of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, says the lessons learned during the Covid pandemic helped his team’s response to Hurricane Helene.

West Virginia’s community and technical colleges see 7.8% enrollment increase for fall 2024
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
The West Virginia Community and Technical College System has announced a 7.8% increase in total student enrollment for the 2024 fall semester, marking a significant achievement for the state’s nine public community and technical colleges.

