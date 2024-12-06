Marketplace
New data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows that more than 60% of students who started working toward a degree in 2018 have finished. The real success story here: community colleges offering two-year degrees.
Popularity of earning early college credits grows dramatically in some states as students save money and jump ahead; other states lag.
Four-year universities are increasingly initiating dual-credit courses for high school students as their enrollment and tuition revenues shrink, cutting into a market long dominated by community colleges.
Philanthropic giving can make a big difference in small towns, if both sides can find each other.
Vocational and associate-degree programs are gaining appeal due to their targeted skills training, shorter completion times and lower costs than traditional four-year degrees.
Community colleges can profoundly impact individual lives and broader communities by focusing on programs that support the persistence, retention and holistic lived experiences of men of color.