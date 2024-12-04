Headlines

By Daily Staff December 4, 2024    Print

Community ‘college deserts’ leave students stranded from higher education
The Hill
Trying to solve the issue of college deserts promptly runs into other problems the higher-education world has been dealing with, including schools shutting down and unreliable broadband in rural areas that can make online classes difficult.

To expand appeal, apprenticeships in construction trades offer child care support
EdSource
Women comprise only about 10% of all the job training apprenticeships supported by the state and just 3% or 4% of those in building trade apprenticeships.

Black California students want more support. A new law names colleges that serve them best
CalMatters
A new law taking effect January 1 creates a Black-Serving Institution designation for colleges and universities in California that excel in supporting student success.

