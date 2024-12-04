The Hill
Trying to solve the issue of college deserts promptly runs into other problems the higher-education world has been dealing with, including schools shutting down and unreliable broadband in rural areas that can make online classes difficult.
EdSource
Women comprise only about 10% of all the job training apprenticeships supported by the state and just 3% or 4% of those in building trade apprenticeships.
CalMatters
A new law taking effect January 1 creates a Black-Serving Institution designation for colleges and universities in California that excel in supporting student success.