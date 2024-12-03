The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
The Daily Reflector
The Bulldog Explorers program at Pitt Community College gives kids as young as elementary school a first-hand look at what the local community college has to offer.
HigherEd Dive
Adopting an institutional neutrality policy can help stave off political controversy for institutions, but they may require careful conversations about a college’s mission and goals.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Waukesha County Technical College officially opened the WCTC Applied AI Lab just a few months ago, and it is fast becoming the go-to provider of AI solutions in the region.
KUNM
The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness in Undergraduate Programs, otherwise known as the GEAR UP New Mexico, in its third cycle, has partnered with school districts across the state to introduce students to college prep, build relationships with local business leaders, and help educators to prepare students for their next steps.