The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
New Haven Register
The enrollment of first-generation students at CT State increased by 5% from the fall semester in 2023 to this one, due in part to targeted outreach.
Politico
Colleges and universities are scrambling to anticipate how President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies will affect them when his administration takes office.
East Valley Tribune
In order to support the Mesa College Promise program, Maricopa Community College District is proposing to install two revenue-generating electronic billboards on the southern side of Mesa Community College’s West Mesa campus.
Times Union
The numbers of women enrolled in Hudson Valley Community College’s automotive program are still a small percentage, but are triple what they used to be.