A ‘Prime’ opportunity

Pursuing education as an adult can come with numerous challenges, including family commitments, existing work schedules, transportation and more. These barriers can feel even more insurmountable for those wanting to learn a second language — and all too often, they impact students’ ability to start or stay in school.

After witnessing some of these challenges firsthand, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntley, Illinois, reached out to McHenry County College (MCC) to find a way to make education more accessible for their employees. Together, they launched a partnership that brings English as a second language (ESL) classes right to the Huntley warehouse.

“We were very excited about this potential collaboration, and Amazon was very eager to get this opportunity up and running as soon as possible.” said Natalie Dominguez, coordinator of adult education curriculum and instruction at MCC. “I had the pleasure of engaging in these conversations and beginning the planning process. Conversations occurred on various levels of administration, and we were able to successfully offer two courses this fall semester.”

MCC currently offers two ESL classes at Amazon, one on Monday and Tuesday evenings, and another on Thursday and Friday evenings. The courses are designed for students who are in ESL levels 1-3.

“Whenever education is more accessible, we count it as a win,” said Jared List, executive director of adult education at MCC. “Having students be able to take classes at their workplace helps meet them where they are at, both literally and figuratively. In addition to accessibility, we can tailor content to the employer and learner’s needs.”

The classes started the week of September 16 and continued for 12 weeks. Approximately 60 people enrolled in the classes.

More than a workplace benefit

One of the primary benefits of offering English language classes on-site is the impact it has on Amazon associates’ personal and professional development, said Ricardo Lopez, communication specialist at Amazon RFD2.

“By providing these classes within our facility, we are demonstrating our commitment to breaking down language barriers that may hinder our associates’ growth and success,” he said. “This initiative goes beyond improving workplace communication; it empowers our associates to enhance their English skills, which can have far-reaching effects in their personal lives as well.”

Improved language proficiency can lead to increased confidence, better integration into the community, and expanded opportunities both within and outside of work, Lopez said.

“We’re making it more convenient for our associates to participate, eliminating the need for extra travel or scheduling conflicts that might arise if the classes were held elsewhere,” he noted.

Lopez said feedback about the on-site classes has been overwhelmingly positive. Many associates have eagerly inquired about signing up for upcoming classes, particularly for the spring session.

“This high level of interest demonstrates the value our associates place on this opportunity for personal and professional growth,” he said. “The positive response we’ve received suggests that the classes are meeting a real need within our workforce and are having a tangible impact on our associates’ lives.”

As Amazon continues to gather feedback and assess the program’s effectiveness, it is committed to refining and expanding offerings, Lopez added.