Recognized HSI Leaders in the Fulbright program

Seven community colleges are among 51 U.S. Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) recognized this week by the U.S. State Department as 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders for their exemplary engagement with the Fulbright program.

The Fulbright program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It established the Fulbright HSI Leaders Initiative in 2021 to recognize and commend the strong partnership between the program and HSIs, which serve about two-thirds of all Hispanic students in U.S. higher education. The initiative encourages administrators, faculty and students at HSIs to engage with Fulbright and highlights the strength of HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars.

The nine associate-degree colleges recognized this year are:

The Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced this week at the annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

East Los Angeles College (ELAC) President Alberto J. Roman expressed pride in his institution’s achievement, citing the college’s history with the Fulbright Program. Most recently, it hosted noted Irish writer and journalism professor Tom Felle as a scholar-in-residence in the past academic year. During his academic year at ELAC, more than 1,500 students, staff and community members participated in discussions, lectures and workshops hosted by Felle, according to the college.

Miami Dade College (MDC) President Madeline Pumariega noted that the Fulbright exchanges provide MDC students and faculty with global perspectives that “spark new ideas and solutions as Fulbright scholars return with invaluable experience, strengthening MDC’s mission.”

MDC has also been recognized by the State Department as a top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars, including MDC West Campus President Beverly Moore-Garcia, who this year received the prestigious Fulbright International Education Administrators Award.

Borough of Manhattan Community College President Anthony E. Munroe said the recognition is a testament to the work of the college, which is one of the largest HSIs in the country.

“Our commitment to cultural competency and academic excellence is a core value that shapes our curriculum, drives our programs, and enriches the experience of every individual who walks through our doors,” he said in a release.