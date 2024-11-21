Investing in the next generation of leaders

In a recent report from the Center for Creative Leadership, they outlined the top challenges faced by more than 48,000 leaders at various levels in more than 7,000 organizations. The report specifically focused on any shifts in reported challenges since the pandemic. While the research is not specific to community colleges, the stratification of the different types of management and accompanying challenges aligned with the reporting structures at many community colleges.

It was interesting to learn that mid-level managers cited personal limitations as the most pressing concern that has increased since the pandemic. Some of you may have heard of imposter syndrome, which I dare say has impacted all of us at one point or another in our careers. Considering the increase in remote work and hybrid office schedules, newer or mid-level managers may have to lead a team they rarely see in person. The flexibility of remote work is one of its many benefits, but the culture of an organization and the behaviors of its employees may be more difficult to navigate with the process and structure that in-person office time creates.

This article comes from the current issue of the Community College Journal, the flagship publication of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Not surprisingly, mid-level managers also cited competing priorities and day-to-day business challenges. What stood out to me was the role that influence plays in their perceived success as a manager. The report says that when leading from the middle, managers noted a greater need to influence others toward successful completion of a common goal. Specifically, they cited building credibility across functional groups, developing and fostering cross-organization relationships and partnerships as key requirements of their leadership. I find that to be very insightful as it is a key leadership competency for any sector or business.

Senior leaders reported challenges shifted since the pandemic. Limited self-awareness was a frequently listed challenge prior to the pandemic. These leaders are looking to better understand how they are perceived by others and how they can improve their communication style and projected confidence to better represent the organization.

The most recent data show that the challenge still exists after the pandemic, but the need to build credibility as the organization’s leader topped the most recent list. They are looking to enhance visibility and gain trust from stakeholders. These “credibility gaps” have become a more pressing issue since the pandemic.

The report was informative and continues with tips to address these leadership issues across the organization. It suggests that all levels of management need to develop fundamental leadership skills and competencies.

For community colleges, the AACC core leadership competencies can help you do that for yourself, or perhaps more importantly, they can help you to advance the next generation of community college leaders. Whether you utilize AACC’s professional development or not, I believe that a crucially important part of being a leader is to cultivate other leaders.

I know I have written about this before and it bears repeating. I have had amazing mentors throughout my career and hope that I have paid that forward in some way. Paying it forward requires intentionality and an understanding that, in some cases, you are investing in a leader who will likely leave your organization and use their talents to benefit another college. While that may be true, it is also true that incredible individuals may come to your college well-prepared to lead because they invested in their personal and professional growth or had a mentor who invested in them.

Wherever they serve students, investing in the next generation of leaders will always pay dividends. These leaders will serve students and be better informed and prepared to overcome the leadership challenges they face.