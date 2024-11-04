ICYMI: Coverage of AI

Below is a compilation of recent CC Daily articles focused on artificial intelligence.
The annual Advanced Technological Education conference kicked off with advice from practitioners and thought leaders on how to approach artificial intelligence.
How community college faculty can strategically support three types of AI learners.
Four ways that states can help community colleges evolve to ensure they remain a critical bridge between education and a rapidly changing workforce.
Pikes Peak State College forms an AI focus group, with the goal of exploring how to use AI as a tool rather than a threat. It has proposed some changes to the college’s AI policies.
College leaders can position their institutions at the forefront of educational innovation by focusing on strategic advantages, identifying critical use cases and preparing the workforce.
The first step is to ensure AI aligns with your core mission and values. A key part of this is establishing principles to guide your efforts.
Recent college graduates generally see their education as a good investment for their career, but many also feel they aren’t skilled in using artificial intelligence as they would like to be, according to a new survey.