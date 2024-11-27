The Texas Tribune
Distance from a community college is a key factor for students when deciding what to do after high school, according to a study from the Annenberg Institute at Brown University.
EdSource
A survey of students participating in a California pilot program to offer bachelor’s degrees at community colleges found that more than half would not have pursued a bachelor’s degree had it not been offered at their community college.
Seacoastonline.com
The New Hampshire college’s 12-week culinary arts and sustainable foodways course will start in February, giving students a feel for the art of cuisine preparation and the business of food.