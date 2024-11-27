Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 27, 2024    Print

Community college “deserts” deter Texas students from getting a degree, report says
The Texas Tribune
Distance from a community college is a key factor for students when deciding what to do after high school, according to a study from the Annenberg Institute at Brown University.

Myths hold back community college bachelor’s degree programs
EdSource
A survey of students participating in a California pilot program to offer bachelor’s degrees at community colleges found that more than half would not have pursued a bachelor’s degree had it not been offered at their community college.  

Star chefs and Great Bay Community College to offer culinary arts program.
Seacoastonline.com
The New Hampshire college’s 12-week culinary arts and sustainable foodways course will start in February, giving students a feel for the art of cuisine preparation and the business of food.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.