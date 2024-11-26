Headlines

November 26, 2024

High schoolers who are dual enrolled drive community college growth in Colorado
CBS News
High school students are on track to make up half of the state’s 88,119 community college students, now making up 39,326 of the state’s students, according to Colorado Community College System data.

Technical colleges want more Build Dakota Scholarship graduates in workforce
Argus Leader
South Dakota technical colleges are celebrating the 10th anniversary of providing Build Dakota scholarships to students. College leaders’ goal is to get 3,001 Build Dakota scholarship graduates by the year 2030.

Opinion: Incarcerated Oklahomans deserve opportunities. Higher education is lifechanging
The Oklahoman
Oklahoma’s secretary of public safety, Tricia Everest, says postsecondary education is changing lives in Oklahoma prisons.

