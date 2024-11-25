Headlines

There are jobs in homeless services. This community college has launched a program to fill them
LAist
Santa Monica College launched a pilot certificate program — the first of its kind in the state — to train a workforce that is helping to house the unhoused.

Iowa House Republicans form Higher Education reform committee
KCRG
Iowa Republicans signaled big changes could be coming for higher education next legislative session. It’s created a House Higher Education Committee to focus on reforms. In recent sessions, Iowa Republicans have dismantled diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on college campuses and looked at shifting funding to freeze tuition and lower costs.

Mass. community college professors seek salary bump amid big enrollment increase
Yahoo
Professors from Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges are calling for increased wages and resources, citing increased enrollment due to free tuition programs.

Austin Community College expands, puts emphasis on training skilled workers
KXAN
On Friday, Austin Community College held a groundbreaking at its Round Rock campus for the first project funded by the 2022 General Obligation Bond. The project will help address the need for trained professionals in fields like building construction technology, welding, automotive technology, HVAC and advanced manufacturing.

