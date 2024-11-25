The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
LAist
Santa Monica College launched a pilot certificate program — the first of its kind in the state — to train a workforce that is helping to house the unhoused.
KCRG
Iowa Republicans signaled big changes could be coming for higher education next legislative session. It’s created a House Higher Education Committee to focus on reforms. In recent sessions, Iowa Republicans have dismantled diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on college campuses and looked at shifting funding to freeze tuition and lower costs.
Yahoo
Professors from Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges are calling for increased wages and resources, citing increased enrollment due to free tuition programs.
KXAN
On Friday, Austin Community College held a groundbreaking at its Round Rock campus for the first project funded by the 2022 General Obligation Bond. The project will help address the need for trained professionals in fields like building construction technology, welding, automotive technology, HVAC and advanced manufacturing.