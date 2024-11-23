Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead the Department of Labor in his second administration, elevating a Republican congresswoman who has strong support from unions in her district but lost reelection in November.
Minnesota Reformer
President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to deport millions of undocumented people could discourage some college applicants — including American citizens — from seeking the federal financial aid that millions of students rely on to attend college.
‘I’m gonna be out there, fighting’: These college students are pursuing journalism in spite of, well, everything
LAist
Record layoffs. The threat of AI. A free fall in public trust. All around, journalism is crumbling. And yet, at Santa Ana College, these students and educators are keeping the faith.
Wyoming Public Radio
Wyoming Public Radio reporters visited community colleges around the state to get a better understanding of what young adults think of journalism and what journalists could be doing better.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
A conversation with William Serrata, president of El Paso Community College and a member of the board of directors for the Dallas Fed’s El Paso Branch.