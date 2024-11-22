CalMatters
CalMatters identified at least seven cases filed since 2020 in which professors or students have sued their community college districts for issues related to free speech.
Concord Monitor
Although manufacturers and other companies in the trades need specialized skills, they also need the soft skills college is designed to teach, like how to cope in a new situation.
WHRO
Virginia’s College Attainment for Parent Students program offers an array of support for student parents — including a $2,000 financial stipend every semester that participants can use for childcare or other expenses.
New York Daily News
The increase in enrollment at the City University of New York was largely driven by more students registering for CUNY community colleges, the division hardest hit by Covid.
LAist
Nearly 30 of California’s community colleges offer bachelor’s degree programs. Here’s a guide with tips, history, research and student and other expert voices.
DC News Now Washington
The 700 square feet of added space will hold culinary classes as well as a place for students to work on projects like the one they are working on for the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.