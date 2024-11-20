Headlines

Guaranteed basic income program for community college students launches
A guaranteed basic income program that would pay 250 students at four Los Angeles Community College District colleges pursuing health careers $1,000 per month for 12 months is now available.

MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute’s program fuels local high-tech manufacturing success
A San Marcos-based high-tech manufacturing firm is among the many local companies benefiting from the skilled graduates of MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute Engineering Technician program.

Wallace Community College welcomes women’s flag football
The Alabama college will now have women’s flag football. This addition comes after the Alabama Community College Conference officially added the sport at the community college level across the state.

