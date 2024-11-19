Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 19, 2024    Print

Dakota County Technical College, Inver Hills Community College consider merger
Minnesota Star Tribune
Officials say the merger of the two Dakota County schools would better serve students and save about $500,000 per year.

Alabama Community College System considering $700M budget request for 2026
Alabama Reflector
The Alabama Community College System is considering a nearly $700 million budget request for fiscal year 2026, an 18% increase over its current appropriations. It would include a $10 million increase (25%) for dual-enrollment programs.

Pulaski Tech will lead effort on new training program for energy jobs
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Using a $2 million grant, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College will work with other partners to develop students’ skills so they could become highly specialized energy grid operators and energy-grid cybersecurity experts.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.