Minnesota Star Tribune
Officials say the merger of the two Dakota County schools would better serve students and save about $500,000 per year.
Alabama Reflector
The Alabama Community College System is considering a nearly $700 million budget request for fiscal year 2026, an 18% increase over its current appropriations. It would include a $10 million increase (25%) for dual-enrollment programs.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Using a $2 million grant, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College will work with other partners to develop students’ skills so they could become highly specialized energy grid operators and energy-grid cybersecurity experts.