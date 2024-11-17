EdSource
California’s AB 1705 has sparked controversy. Some math educators fear more students will fail calculus. Defenders say the law prevents students getting derailed by prior courses.
The Gazette
A looming drop in high school graduates, who increasingly are heading straight to the workforce, has private universities in Iowa teaming up with community colleges to get more students in their seats and headed toward a postsecondary degree — which experts say is necessary to meet Iowa’s changing workforce needs.
KTAR
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last Thursday announced a workforce development program that will offer a training program to simulate real-world experience for Maricopa Community Colleges students interested in the semiconductor industry.
Yachats News
Oregon Coast Community College has joined a consortium of five other community colleges across the state to offer the first bachelor’s degree program in its 37-year history.
NBC News
Higher education is emerging as another slice of the economy in which affordability improvements haven’t stemmed a working-class shift away from Democrats.