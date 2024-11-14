Boston Globe (subscription required)
Expanding Pell eligibility to short-term certificate programs would help students,
schools and employers. Congress should resist the temptation to play politics and
pass the policy.
Delaware Technical Community College will dedicate a campus building to first lady Jill Biden, where she began teaching English and writing in 1993 and continued until 2009, where her husband became vice president and she subsequently joined Northern Virginia Community College.
The Hildreth Institute said MassReconnect largely accounted for a 12% year-over-year enrollment increase in students ages 25 and older.
The two-story, 5,000-square-foot Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex at Delgado Community College is now open. It carries the names of the donors who made the center possible with a $1 million gift.
Hudson County Community College plans to debut athletics department in winter 2026, expand to five sports
The New Jersey college is creating the first full-fledged athletics department in the school’s 50-year history ― a move that college officials see and beneficial in so many ways.