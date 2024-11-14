Headlines

Editorial: Extend Pell grants to short-term workforce training
Boston Globe (subscription required)
Expanding Pell eligibility to short-term certificate programs would help students,
schools and employers. Congress should resist the temptation to play politics and
pass the policy.

Delaware Tech to honor first lady Jill Biden with building dedication this week
Delaware News Journal
Delaware Technical Community College will dedicate a campus building to first lady Jill Biden, where she began teaching English and writing in 1993 and continued until 2009, where her husband became vice president and she subsequently joined Northern Virginia Community College.

Massachusetts free community college program boosted adult enrollment, research finds
Higher Ed Dive
The Hildreth Institute said MassReconnect largely accounted for a 12% year-over-year enrollment increase in students ages 25 and older.

Delgado Community College showcases new Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex
WGNO
The two-story, 5,000-square-foot Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex at Delgado Community College is now open. It carries the names of the donors who made the center possible with a $1 million gift.

Hudson County Community College plans to debut athletics department in winter 2026, expand to five sports
NJ.com (subscription required)
The New Jersey college is creating the first full-fledged athletics department in the school’s 50-year history ― a move that college officials see and beneficial in so many ways.

