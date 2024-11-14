Headlines

By Daily Staff November 13, 2024    Print

Community colleges play a growing role as career gateways for Texas students
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas podcast
A conversation with William Serrata, president of El Paso Community College (Texas), who has served on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’s El Paso Branch since 2018.

Financial aid fraud is growing at California’s community colleges
EdSource
The state’s 116-college system has lost more than $7.5 million to financial aid fraud this year.

Community College Connections: Highway construction careers training program + Apprenticeship Week
WCIA Champaign
Local meteorologist Jacob Dickey heads to Parkland College (Illinois) to learn more about the Highway Construction Careers Training Program and how students and industry can get involved in apprenticeship programs.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.