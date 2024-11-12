Headlines

These veterans are on track to become nurses through a scholarship program created to address the nursing shortage
Nearly 20 veterans are pursuing college degrees at Philly-area higher education institutions — including Community College of Philadelphia and Montgomery County Community College — with financial assistance provided by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

Commentary: Funding needed as community colleges adapt to industry needs
To communicate the importance of funding effectively, we must provide concrete examples of its impact. It is essential to articulate how funding translates into tangible resources that facilitate learning.

Virtual reality takes TSTC biomedical equipment tech students’ training to new dimension
Virtual reality can be a game-changer for some technical programs in higher education — and that is no exception for the biomedical equipment technology program at Texas State Technical College.

