By Daily Staff November 11, 2024

Student debt relief’s uncertain future
Politico’s Weekly Education
Student debt relief was a focal point for the Biden administration — but it’s unclear what will become of some of its programs under President-elect Donald Trump.

Community college district says Prop. 486 passage helped avoid $100M in cuts
KJZZ
The change does not raise taxes or require additional funds, but simply allows Arizona’s Maricopa Community College District to spend its available funds without penalties.

DMC dual-credit program helps students reach career goals sooner, save money in the process
KIII-TV
More than 100 superintendents and staff from across 26 area school districts gathered at Del Mar College (Texas) last week for the Coastal Bend ISD Superintendents Symposium. During the event, there was a special focus on DMC’s dual-credit program.

Bridging oral and systemic health: insights from Michigan college’s dental hygiene program
Crain’s Grand Rapids Business
The dental hygiene program at Grand Rapids Community College covers more than just the tactical skills needed to become a hygienist. It also addresses the important connection between oral and systemic health.

