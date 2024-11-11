The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Politico’s Weekly Education
Student debt relief was a focal point for the Biden administration — but it’s unclear what will become of some of its programs under President-elect Donald Trump.
KJZZ
The change does not raise taxes or require additional funds, but simply allows Arizona’s Maricopa Community College District to spend its available funds without penalties.
KIII-TV
More than 100 superintendents and staff from across 26 area school districts gathered at Del Mar College (Texas) last week for the Coastal Bend ISD Superintendents Symposium. During the event, there was a special focus on DMC’s dual-credit program.
Crain’s Grand Rapids Business
The dental hygiene program at Grand Rapids Community College covers more than just the tactical skills needed to become a hygienist. It also addresses the important connection between oral and systemic health.