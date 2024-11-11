Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 10, 2024    Print

80 new U.S. citizens sworn in at Onondaga Community College
CNY Central
Eighty candidates from thirty-nine countries were asked to participate in democracy by raising good citizens, and to exercise their right to vote.

Restoring trust in the FAFSA: Helping the Class of 2025 rebound
National College Attainment Network blog
Despite the challenges we’ve faced and may continue to face this upcoming cycle, the FAFSA’s critical role in breaking financial barriers for our nation’s most financially vulnerable students to be able to get to and through postsecondary education has not changed.

‘We make pilots here.’
KTIV
The Iowa Lakes Community College Aviation program is soaring to new heights with a grant from the FAA.

KCC offers free cybersecurity training for small business owners
Spectrum News
Hawaii’s Kapiolani Community College is inviting small business owners to attend one of two free cybersecurity training sessions, which come with a free dinner.

New electric vehicle technician class coming to Oregon college next fall
KEZI

Beginning in fall 2025, Linn-Benton Community College will add a new course to its automotive technician program that will help students focus on adapting to the increase in electric vehicle production.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.