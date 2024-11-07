Headlines

What education could look like under Trump and Vance
The former president and his running mate hope to restructure early education, K-12 schools and the nation’s colleges and universities.

Fast-moving wildfire prompts closures at Southern California colleges
A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California that has grown to more than 14,000 acres has prompted the closure on Thursday of a university and the Ventura County Community College District’s Moorpark College, Oxnard College and Ventura College.

Wary of student debt, a new generation test whether skilled trades pay off
St. Petersburg College has a wait list for its utility lineworker program, which lasts 14 weeks for a daytime cohort and 19 weeks for night school.

Community colleges partially avoided deep cuts in ’24… What’s next?
Potential changes to Maryland’s Cade formula to fund community colleges could lead to more profound disparities, particularly for institutions and students who are already disadvantaged.

