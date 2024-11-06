Headlines

Oregon community colleges upend their approach to math to make it add up for students
East Oregonian
The new approach is helping teenagers fresh out of high school and returning adults break through common barriers to graduation and speed their way toward better-paying jobs and greater financial stability for themselves and their families.

Prop. 2, statewide bond measure to upgrade California schools, leads in early voting
Los Angeles Times
Projections have nearly 57% of voters in favor of California Proposition 2, which would provide $10 billion to help repair dilapidated K-12 schools, including $1.5 billion for community colleges.

Midlands Technical College research set for space launch
WACH
The South Carolina college was selected as one of 37 communities to participate in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 18. Four students, a lab technician and a faculty advisor researched how microgravity affects the production ofcalcium oxalate crystals in edible greens.

