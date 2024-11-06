East Oregonian
The new approach is helping teenagers fresh out of high school and returning adults break through common barriers to graduation and speed their way toward better-paying jobs and greater financial stability for themselves and their families.
Los Angeles Times
Projections have nearly 57% of voters in favor of California Proposition 2, which would provide $10 billion to help repair dilapidated K-12 schools, including $1.5 billion for community colleges.
WACH
The South Carolina college was selected as one of 37 communities to participate in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program Mission 18. Four students, a lab technician and a faculty advisor researched how microgravity affects the production ofcalcium oxalate crystals in edible greens.