By Daily Staff November 5, 2024

Tapping into TechCred: Cutting Dynamics partners with Lorain County Community College for apprenticeship program
Cleveland.com
Cutting Dynamics, an Ohio-based metal fabrication and precision machining company, enters its second year of a new apprenticeship program that leverages the state’s TechCred offering.

Skills for Success brings training to businesses and workers across Alabama
Business Alabama
The Alabama Community College System is bridging the gap of worker shortages by offering a number of certificate and workforce programs, like its Skills for Success program.

South Puget Sound Community College’s Entrepreneur Academy Challenges students to ‘dream big’
Thurston Talk
The Entrepreneur Academy is a tuition-free, add-on program designed for eligible, second-year South Puget Sound Community College students seeking to learn what it takes to transform an idea into a viable startup business.

