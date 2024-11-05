Tapping into TechCred: Cutting Dynamics partners with Lorain County Community College for apprenticeship program
Cleveland.com
Cutting Dynamics, an Ohio-based metal fabrication and precision machining company, enters its second year of a new apprenticeship program that leverages the state’s TechCred offering.
Business Alabama
The Alabama Community College System is bridging the gap of worker shortages by offering a number of certificate and workforce programs, like its Skills for Success program.
Thurston Talk
The Entrepreneur Academy is a tuition-free, add-on program designed for eligible, second-year South Puget Sound Community College students seeking to learn what it takes to transform an idea into a viable startup business.