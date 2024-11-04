Headlines

By Daily Staff November 4, 2024    Print

Cramming in education election messages
Politico Weekly Education
This wasn’t much of an education election. But in the waning days of the 2024 campaign cycle, everyone in the education policy world is trying to get a word in before voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Commentary: Convening on disability measurement: A powerful next step in an ongoing discussion
U.S. Census Bureau blog
A discussion with stakeholders about defining disability and the measurements to collect data.

Local colleges aim to bolster transfer student programs with new statewide agreement
Telegraph Herald
Officials at several Iowa higher education institutions hope a new admission agreement between private colleges and community colleges in the state will bolster their ongoing efforts to create a smooth process for transfer students.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.