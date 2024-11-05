A helping hand through Mentor-Connect

By Madeline Patton November 5, 2024    Print

Eighteen of the 22 Mentor-Connect teams that submitted Advanced Technological Education (ATE) proposals to the National Science Foundation in 2023 were awarded grants this year. 82% is an exceptionally high funding rate and indicates that Mentor-Connect mentors thoroughly prepare their mentees to submit competitive proposals.

Community and technical college faculty who have not previously had ATE grants are eligible to receive free Mentor-Connect mentoring for 10 months leading up to the ATE program’s October 2025 proposal deadline.

The application for New-to-ATE mentoring is brief, but it is due November 8. 

The faculty-led teams selected for Mentor-Connect’s 2025 cohort will be notified on November 22. Beginning in December, they will receive one-on-one mentoring, technical resources and travel support from Mentor-Connect.

Mentor-Connect is an ATE project that is a partnership between the South Carolina Advanced Technological Education Center at Florence-Darlington Technical College and the American Association of Community Colleges.

