Working partners’ top 10 tips for connecting with industry

During the ATE Connects session at the annual Advanced Technological Education conference in Washington, D.C., Mary Slowinski, principal investigator of Working Partners Project & Workshops, shared tips for community college educators to work with industry. She said the recommendations “drew on the collective knowledge” of the ATE community.

The tips, listed from least to most important:

10) Be a regular and active participant at industry-based association meetings.

9) Utilize shorter targeted requests for input to engage and vet potential industry partners.

8) Provide industry partners with right-skilled interns and ready-to-work graduates.

7) Leverage industry partners’ networks and connections to expand your pool of partners.

6) Routinely bring your partners to campus.

5) Actively listen to industry input, then demonstrate how it is being acted upon or explain why their recommendation is not being acted upon.

4) Provide a variety of opportunities for industry involvement and participation, such as instructional and program support, workplace-based learning experiences for students, or Business Industry Leadership Teams (see main article).

3) Ensure the relationship is mutually beneficial by knowing your partner and why they want to be involved in your project.

2) Establish and maintain consistent, regular personal contact with industry partners.

1) Always be considerate of your partners’ time and demonstrate appreciation for their involvement.