Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki October 8, 2024 Print Photos from the American Association of Community Colleges and its member institutions. Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, participates in this week’s AACC Future Leaders Institute/Future Presidents Institute in Washington, D.C. (Photo: AACC) Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development learn from leaders at Lakeshore College — including President Paul Carlsen (center, left) — about the college’s new mobile manufacturing lab, which will make advanced manufacturing training more accessible throughout the community. (Photo: Lakeshore College) City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado (center) chats with Rashid Bashire (right), dean of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Grainger College of Engineering, prior to signing an agreement to create a community college pathway to an engineering degree. (Photo: CCC) Gadsden State Community College Police Department’s Sgt. David Bankson (center) was recently sworn in to join the Mobile Crisis Assistance Team to provide services for the Alabama college and community. Accompanying Bankson was Gadsden State President Kathy Murphy. The task force will help ensure that those in need receive timely evaluations and access to mental health services. (Photo: Gadsden State) Dallas College this year is launching three new programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including its Hugs Training Academy, which provides entry-level skills and training to enter the culinary and hospitality workforces. (Photo: Dallas College) Mike Perez (left) and his son, Adam, both had the same inspiring information technology teacher, Delfina Najera, at El Paso Community College. She recently helped Adam find a job in the field, and she also helped Mike get his first IT job 10 years ago. (Photo: EPCC) Jackson State Community College hosted the second annual Toyota Tennessee Hub City Robo Rumble this month, with 48 high school teams from across the state and region competing in the skills-based robotics tournament. (Photo: JSCC)