ICYMI: Coverage of ATE 2024

Here is a compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2024 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference October 23-25.
Community College Daily
The annual Advanced Technological Education conference kicked off with advice from practitioners and thought leaders on how to approach artificial intelligence.
Community College Daily
Urban air mobility is moving into a new phase thanks to technological advances and the Federal Aviation Administration issuing a final rule last week about the qualifications and training for pilots and instructors.
Community College Daily
Two-year college educators worked through technical workplace scenarios developed by the Needed Math Project at a workshop before the start of the 2024 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference on Wednesday.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Community College Daily
A panel of students involved in Advanced Technological Education programs share their experiences at the annual ATE conference, as well as how educators can support students.
Community College Daily
During the ATE Connects session at the annual Advanced Technological Education conference in Washington, D.C., Mary Slowinski, principal investigator of Working Partners Project & Workshops, shared tips for community college educators to work with industry.
Community College Daily
Community college educators who have leadership roles in Advanced Technological Education grants can be quite creative. Here are some examples.
Community College Daily
A few candid photos from ATE 2024.