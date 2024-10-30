ICYMI: Coverage of ATE 2024

At the 2024 Advanced Technological Education (ATE) conference in Washington, D.C., students pitch their ATE projects to conference attendees during a poster session on opening night. (Photo: EPNAC.com)

Here is a compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2024 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference October 23-25.

ATE on AI
The annual Advanced Technological Education conference kicked off with advice from practitioners and thought leaders on how to approach artificial intelligence.

Emerging opportunities in the airways
Urban air mobility is moving into a new phase thanks to technological advances and the Federal Aviation Administration issuing a final rule last week about the qualifications and training for pilots and instructors.

A tool to gauge ‘needed math’
Two-year college educators worked through technical workplace scenarios developed by the Needed Math Project at a workshop before the start of the 2024 Advanced Technological Education Principal Investigators’ Conference on Wednesday.

ATE students’ experiences and advice
A panel of students involved in Advanced Technological Education programs share their experiences at the annual ATE conference, as well as how educators can support students.

Working partners’ top 10 tips for connecting with industry
During the ATE Connects session at the annual Advanced Technological Education conference in Washington, D.C., Mary Slowinski, principal investigator of Working Partners Project & Workshops, shared tips for community college educators to work with industry.

Creative partnerships built through ATE
Community college educators who have leadership roles in Advanced Technological Education grants can be quite creative. Here are some examples.

Snapshots: Photos from 2024 ATE conference
A few candid photos from ATE 2024.

