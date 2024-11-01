The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
While the majority of Kirkwood Community College students who transfer go to the University of Iowa or another public institution, KCC President Kristie Fisher says those students who want to attend a private university can face certain challenges when it comes to transferring.
Denver Post
Colorado lawmakers say they recognize the value of dual enrollment, especially because national research shows these programs can help eliminate gaps in who gets to college. But they also want more information on the state’s many programs.
Commentary: California climate initiative could unlock new opportunities for community college students
EdSource
Proposition 4 will create important jobs in an evolving green economy. The question is how we build the workforce needed to do the work ahead.
Christian Science Monitor
Like an NFL general manager, Intel has cast a wide net to recruit talent to fuel its workforce. Columbus State Community College is one of several community colleges that Intel has partnered with in Ohio to build curriculum.