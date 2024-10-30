The Conversation
The candidates share a concern about the high cost of higher education. But they have different visions for how to address those costs.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Hechinger Report
Residents of a rural Texas school district decide in November whether to expand the reach of Austin Community College.
WFXG
The Georgia college is making strides in reshaping its brand and identity, focusing on delivering a high-quality education at an affordable price while providing students with unique opportunities across various fields, including energy and automotive industries.
Leader-Telegram
While a nursing shortage impacts many parts of the country, Chippewa Valley Technical College has focused on one area in nursing education where a major impact can be made: textbooks.
WSWG
The Georgia college hosted an open house to showcase its healthcare programs and celebrated the launch of its new MEDSTARTX van with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.