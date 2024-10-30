Headlines

Commentary: What the presidential candidates have done − and where they stand − on education
The candidates share a concern about the high cost of higher education. But they have different visions for how to address those costs.

A community college could transform a region — and help itself grow. Will voters buy it?
Residents of a rural Texas school district decide in November whether to expand the reach of Austin Community College.

Augusta Technical College expands Its mission and growth
The Georgia college is making strides in reshaping its brand and identity, focusing on delivering a high-quality education at an affordable price while providing students with unique opportunities across various fields, including energy and automotive industries.

Wisconsin college’s Open RN textbooks aim to break financial barrier for nursing students
While a nursing shortage impacts many parts of the country, Chippewa Valley Technical College has focused on one area in nursing education where a major impact can be made: textbooks.

Albany Tech expands recruitment for healthcare programs with launch of MEDSTARTX van
The Georgia college hosted an open house to showcase its healthcare programs and celebrated the launch of its new MEDSTARTX van with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

