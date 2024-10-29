CalMatters
Angel Fuentes, dean of business and workforce development at Evergreen Valley College, is pushing for community colleges to foster AI literacy, so that students across disciplines understand the basic terminology, uses and ethics of AI, even if they aren’t pursuing a tech career.
EdNC
While recovery efforts are underway, needs will continue to surface in the weeks and months ahead — everything from professional counseling to dehumidifiers, to warm clothing as the winter months approach.