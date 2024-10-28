Headlines

October 28, 2024

ACS program encourages community college students to become chemical technicians
Chemical & Engineering News (American Chemical Society)
A new grant program aims to fill gaps in the chemical technical professional workforce.

A partnership between a health system and community college to grow their local healthcare workforce
EdNC
A look at how a partnership between North Carolina’s Craven Community College and CarolinaEast Health System is working to address their community’s healthcare workforce challenges, which include a shortage of registered nurses and other healthcare professions.

Making a SAVE plan
Politico’s Weekly Education
A bicameral group of Democratic lawmakers is urging the U.S. Education Department to address uncertainty faced by millions of student loan borrowers affected by this summer’s federal appellate court ruling that blocked the Biden administration’s SAVE plan for debt relief.

