EdSource
Gaps were most visible across the seven California community colleges located the farthest from state universities. There were smaller gaps between a middle tier of community colleges located closer to four-year institutions and those within a 25-mile commute.
KHQA
The Illinois Community College System’s opening fall 2024 enrollment report recorded an overall increase of 7.4%, the largest fall-to-fall enrollment growth in the last 15 years, outpacing last year’s fall enrollment increase of 5.7%.
CommonWealth Beacon
The UMass Community College Advantage Scholarship guarantees admission to a University of Massachusetts campus to students in the top 10% of their community college graduating class. The selected students also receive $10,000 in scholarship funding over two years of continuous enrollment at UMass.
9 News
The fields include forestry, construction, education, early childhood education, firefighting, law enforcement and nursing.