Hechinger Report
The most obvious starting point for institutions looking to better support transfer students from community colleges is to admit more of us. This can be achieved by intensifying outreach efforts at local two-year colleges and more effectively promoting the message that transferring to a selective, four-year university is not only possible but encouraged.
Portland Press Herald
Fall enrollment at Maine’s community colleges totaled more than 20,000 students for the first time, marking a roughly 10% increase since last year and a systemwide record.
New California law offers in-state tuition for San Diego community colleges to Mexican residents in border region
KPBS
The state law, AB 91, makes low-income students who live in the border region of Baja California eligible for in-state tuition at community colleges in San Diego and Imperial County. To meet the requirements, students have to be a resident of Mexico and live within 45 miles of the border.
Brookings (blog)
When community colleges provide access to alternative menstrual products that are safe and affordable, they are doing their part in minimizing period poverty and ensuring students’ basic needs are met.