Headlines

By Daily Staff October 21, 2024    Print

Why Tim Walberg wants to lead the House education committee
Politico Weekly Education
Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan) plans to again vie to chair the House Education and the Workforce Committee, facing Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah).

Here’s how many are graduating from South Carolina colleges with in-demand degrees. It’s not enough.
South Carolina Daily Gazette
South Carolina colleges aren’t graduating nearly enough teachers or nurses to keep up with demand in those fields, and about half of engineering students are leaving the state after graduation, according to a Daily Gazette analysis of data from the state Commission on Higher Education.

Wisconsin Technical College System reports positive outcomes in latest graduate report
WKOW
Many graduates have reported significant career advancements, with 72% saying their technical college education was important to achieving higher-level positions within their organizations.

