Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
A preliminary look at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s analysis of outcomes data at 63 community colleges in five states.
Capital News Service
Community colleges across Michigan are offering skills-focused education to help students in rural areas find employment in the state and elsewhere.
Reuters
President Joe Biden has canceled another $4.5 billion in student debt for more than 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans for higher education forgiven to over 1 million.