Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff October 20, 2024    Print

The Survey of Community College Outcomes: Pathways to success and sneak peak of results
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
A preliminary look at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s analysis of outcomes data at 63 community colleges in five states.

Community colleges’ vocational skills programs boost student employability
Capital News Service
Community colleges across Michigan are offering skills-focused education to help students in rural areas find employment in the state and elsewhere.

Biden cancels $4.5B in public workers’ student loansext
Reuters
President Joe Biden has canceled another $4.5 billion in student debt for more than 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans for higher education forgiven to over 1 million.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.