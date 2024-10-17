ABC 15 Arizona
The Maricopa County Community College District is preparing to sue the county over a property tax dispute. Leaders said the district could be forced to raise tuition or cut programs. The college district is trying to resolve a $45 million tax bill stemming from a 2016 lawsuit and property tax error it didn’t cause.
News on 6
The Oklahoma college is now one of the first colleges in the country to offer the Federal Aviation Administration’s training program, which gives students specialized training so they can go directly into the workforce.
WDHN
In Alabama, Wallace Community College is beefing up its athletic program with four new sports: men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country. All four programs will begin competing in fall 2025.