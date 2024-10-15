Headlines

What one state learned after a decade of free community college
Hechinger Report
A new College Promise report offers encouraging signs that the Tennessee Promise scholarship program, which now costs about $29 million a year in tuition subsidies and other services, has helped more students go to college and earn two-year associate degrees. In addition, Tennessee shared some of the lessons learned.

How Biden’s student loan repayment plan affects MOHELA
Politico’s Weekly Education
A Missouri judge will hear oral arguments will soon about the legality of a Biden administration student debt repayment program, known as SAVE.

Raw sewage and bursting pipes: Why California community colleges are asking voters for repairs
CalMatters
This November, California voters will decide on Proposition 2, a $10 billion education bond. Some community colleges are counting on the money to fix critical buildings and protect the safety of students.

Commentary: With higher ed facing challenges, New Jersey’s community colleges provide solutions
NJ.com
Ahead of a conference this week on governance and funding of New Jersey’s state colleges and universities, community college leaders spotlight the vital role their institutions play in the state’s educational landscape.

