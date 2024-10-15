The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
A new College Promise report offers encouraging signs that the Tennessee Promise scholarship program, which now costs about $29 million a year in tuition subsidies and other services, has helped more students go to college and earn two-year associate degrees. In addition, Tennessee shared some of the lessons learned.
A Missouri judge will hear oral arguments will soon about the legality of a Biden administration student debt repayment program, known as SAVE.
This November, California voters will decide on Proposition 2, a $10 billion education bond. Some community colleges are counting on the money to fix critical buildings and protect the safety of students.
Ahead of a conference this week on governance and funding of New Jersey’s state colleges and universities, community college leaders spotlight the vital role their institutions play in the state’s educational landscape.