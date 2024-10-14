Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff October 14, 2024    Print

North Carolina Community College System, Belk Endowment partner to provide $2M in hurricane relief
EdNC
Following Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on western North Carolina, the John M. Belk Endowment has committed $2 million in funding to support students, faculty, staff and communities in their recovery efforts in partnership with the North Carolina Community College System.

Enrollment is up at Minnesota State colleges, a new fund helped
MPR News
Systemwide, fall enrollment increased by 7.7%, in part, due to a myriad of factors such as affordability, flexible curriculum delivery options and the state’s new North Star Promise program.

Westmoreland, Allegheny community colleges aim to increase graduation rates with national program
TRIBlive.com
Joining HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, and Northampton County Community Colleges, the two Pennsylvania schools aim to increase graduation rates with the help of Complete College America

Commentary: Proposition 486: Should Maricopa Community Colleges spending limit increase?
AZCentral
Proposition 486 asks voters if current spending caps for the Arizona college district can be raised in favor of a new permanent spending equation. The change would not require additional funds or raise taxes.

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College opens new ‘Bucky’s Pride Center’ for LGBTQ+ students
Los Angeles Daily News
Organizers say the space will provide resources and an inclusive space for students who identify as part of the diverse LGBTQIA+ community.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.