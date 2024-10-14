EdNC
Following Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on western North Carolina, the John M. Belk Endowment has committed $2 million in funding to support students, faculty, staff and communities in their recovery efforts in partnership with the North Carolina Community College System.
MPR News
Systemwide, fall enrollment increased by 7.7%, in part, due to a myriad of factors such as affordability, flexible curriculum delivery options and the state’s new North Star Promise program.
TRIBlive.com
Joining HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, and Northampton County Community Colleges, the two Pennsylvania schools aim to increase graduation rates with the help of Complete College America
AZCentral
Proposition 486 asks voters if current spending caps for the Arizona college district can be raised in favor of a new permanent spending equation. The change would not require additional funds or raise taxes.
Los Angeles Daily News
Organizers say the space will provide resources and an inclusive space for students who identify as part of the diverse LGBTQIA+ community.