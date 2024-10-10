Higher Ed Dive
After steep drops in student numbers during the pandemic, the sector has cause for optimism, analysts said.
WBUR
The biggest growth area in community colleges is in newer environmentally friendly heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies like heat pump installation, according to officials. Cybersecurity is popular, too.
Oregon Public Broadcasting
The Oregon Student Association was the only statewide group that represented the interests of public university and community college students at the Oregon legislature.