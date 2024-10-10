Headlines

S&P: Community colleges lifted by improved enrollment and finances
Higher Ed Dive
After steep drops in student numbers during the pandemic, the sector has cause for optimism, analysts said.

Once a bridge to a bachelor’s, Massachusetts community colleges have become career training centers
WBUR
The biggest growth area in community colleges is in newer environmentally friendly heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies like heat pump installation, according to officials. Cybersecurity is popular, too.

A voice for Oregon’s college students goes quiet as student association shuts down
Oregon Public Broadcasting
The Oregon Student Association was the only statewide group that represented the interests of public university and community college students at the Oregon legislature.

