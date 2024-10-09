The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
KETK
Tyler Junior College hosted a Texas community college leaders summit this week with congressional legislators — including members of the House Education and the Workforce Committee — on ways to implement job training and other programs.
Herald-Tribune
More than 20 two-year colleges in Florida will close on Thursday due to Hurricane Milton, with more than a dozen planning to be closed on Friday, too.
EdSource
Under the new law, a community college will only be allowed to enroll a STEM major into a prerequisite to calculus if the college meets strict validation requirements.
Big Island Video News
The new six-week, non-credit butchery course will start next spring. It is made possible through a four-year, $950,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.