By Daily Staff October 9, 2024

TJC hosts summit with community college leaders and congressmen
KETK
Tyler Junior College hosted a Texas community college leaders summit this week with congressional legislators — including members of the House Education and the Workforce Committee — on ways to implement job training and other programs.

What Florida schools are closed this week for Hurricane Milton? See latest list
Herald-Tribune
More than 20 two-year colleges in Florida will close on Thursday due to Hurricane Milton, with more than a dozen planning to be closed on Friday, too.

Commentary: New math placement rules undermine preparation of community college STEM majors
EdSource
Under the new law, a community college will only be allowed to enroll a STEM major into a prerequisite to calculus if the college meets strict validation requirements.

New butchery course launches at Hawaii Community College
Big Island Video News
The new six-week, non-credit butchery course will start next spring. It is made possible through a four-year, $950,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

