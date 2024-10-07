Community college enrollment in New York growing from high school students who never set foot on campus
Times Union
Almost half of the community college enrollment growth in New York last year came from one program: students who take classes in their high school from their high school teacher, but for college credit.
Asheville Citizen-Times
Some college campuses in Western North Carolina continue to face challenges due to the widespread loss of power, road access and internet connectivity from Tropical Storm Helene.
Kauai Now
On a fraction of a 40-acre farm behind Kauai Community College, 64 breadfruit, or ulu, trees bear abundant green fruit and teach important scientific lessons.
St. Louis Public Radio
East Central College, St. Charles Community College and Missouri University of Science and Technology are receiving a $9.1 million grant from the state to support the efforts that will include new buildings and degree programs as well as outreach to K-12 students to get them more interested in advanced manufacturing.
Yellowhammer
The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System have partnered again to offer $400,000 in scholarships to residents interested in a career in the state’s automotive manufacturing industry.