By Daily Staff October 5, 2024    Print

Blue Ridge Community College shuts down indefinitely post-Hurricane Helene
The college in Western North Carolina is working to verify the safety of its students and employees through “available channels,” such as email and phone text to send a survey to assess their “wellness and any physical needs.”

No tuition increases coming for community colleges; Cap on BAS degrees lifted
The Wyoming Community College Commission last week agreed not to increase tuition for the state’s eight community colleges. The commission has held steady on the $105 tuition for in state students for the past five years.

Texas State Technical College celebrates Manufacturing Day
To mark National Manufacturing Day on October 4, Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by Texas State Technical College in Waco to celebrate the many students and workers in manufacturing.

