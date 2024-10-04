Los Angeles Times
A new California report show that majors are often more important than institutions — and that community colleges and California State University campuses can deliver attractive postgraduate earnings to low-income students without drowning them in debt.
Community colleges, universities play significant role in improved workforce participation in Mississippi
While community colleges are not having trouble getting students enrolled, there are problems with getting “them through the pipeline.” What helps address that problem is using career coaches to ensure students have an early understanding of the field they are interested in and offering mentoring along the way.
The Community College of Rhode Island recently gave a demonstration of its table games dealer training class meant to serve as a soft launch for state and casino officials.